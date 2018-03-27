Sensex soars 470 points with global trade war fears easing

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

The Sensex on Monday bounced back by over 470 points and the NSE Nifty by 133 points amid buying in banking counters, easing fears on global trade war and strengthening of the rupee by 14 paise to 64.87 against the dollar.

The Sensex bounced back to regain the 33,000-level and touched a high of 33,115.41 as banking and financial shares saw heavy buying and gained up to 6.16 per cent. The index finally settled at 33,066.41, showing a gain of 469.87 points, or 1.44 per cent. This is the biggest single day gain since March 12, when it recorded a sharp gain of 610.80. The index had lost 539.64 points in the previous two sessions following a global sell-offs due to fears of a trade war as US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Chinese goods.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 10,000-mark and touched a high of 10,143.50 before finally settling at 10,130.65, showing a gain of 132.60 points, or 1.33 per cent. Intra-day, it hit a low of 9,958.55.

According to dealers, value-buying emerged in shares of beaten-down counters like bank, financial and metal as signs of some easing in trade war rekindled positive sentiments on global bourses. “The market witnessed strong gains after a flat opening following positive cues from European and Asian peers signalling some ease in trade war. Short-covering in banking sector from the oversold level supported the gains. However, investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of F&O expiry and limited trading days for the week, limiting potential upside,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Meanwhile, maintaining its bullish trend for a third straight day, the rupee strengthened by another 14 paise to end at a near two-week high of 64.87 against the US currency on sustained dollar unwinding by exporters and banks. Robust capital inflows against the backdrop of solid macro-economic environment also weighed on the currency trade despite mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve will further speed up interest rate hikes this year.

Another reason for the rally was buying by forteign investors. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,628.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 935.41 crore last Friday, provisional data showed. Yes Bank gained 5.67 per cent, SBI 5.01 per cent, HDFC Bank 2.91 per cent, Tata Steel 2.80 per cent, HDFC 2.66 per cent, Bharti Artl 2.55 per cent, L&T 2.16 per cent, ICICI Bank 2.05 per cent, M&M 1.98 per cent, Hero Motoco 1.94 per cent, Maruti 1.87 per cent and Bajaj Auto 1.68 per cent. However, Wipro, Infosys, and TCS ended in the negative zone, falling by up to 3.96 per cent on strengthening rupee against the dollar.

The bankex rose by 2.30 per cent, metal 2.27 per cent, finance 2.26 per cent, consumer durables 2.24 per cent, telecom 1.74 per cent, capital goods 1.60 per cent, auto 1.45 per cent, realty 1.23 per cent and industrials 1 per cent. While IT fell by 0.68 per cent, oil & gas 0.31 per cent and teck 0.08 per cent.

Global sentiments improved slightly following reports that the US and China have quietly started negotiations to improve US access to Chinese markets, thereby easing fears of a trade war between the two economic giants.

In the global markets, European stocks edged higher and Asian stocks reversed earlier losses on hopes that talks between the US and China could prevent any escalation of the trade dispute between the two countries.

