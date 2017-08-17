Sensex soars 322 points: Biggest single-day percentage gain in a month

The sentiment remained upbeat for the better part of the day on account of positive leads from European markets before the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes and British unemployment data. The sentiment remained upbeat for the better part of the day on account of positive leads from European markets before the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes and British unemployment data.

Posting their biggest single-day percentage gain in a month, stock markets on Wednesday soared more than 1 per cent, reflecting the upbeat mood across global markets amid receding tensions between the US and North Korea and expectations of favourable comments in the US Federal Reserve minutes.

The 30-share Sensex zoomed 321.86 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 31,770.89, its highest closing since August 9, when it had closed at 31,797.84. Intra-day, the gauge shuttled between 31,805.99 and 31,399.35. The NSE Nifty, which again went past the 9,900-mark to touch a high of 9,903.95 intra-day, finally settled 103.15 points, or 1.05 per cent higher at 9,897.30.

The sentiment remained upbeat for the better part of the day on account of positive leads from European markets before the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes and British unemployment data. The US Fed kept interest rates unchanged last month and said it expected to start winding down “relatively soon” its massive holdings of bonds, bought in an effort to boost the economy. Most people are looking for a final hint that the Fed will start the balance sheet normalisation process next month, and perhaps give some clue about the next rate hike as well.

Stocks of consumer goods companies were back in the limelight on value-buying, recovering from recent losses sparked by worries over the impact from the GST. Caution prevailed as CPI inflation jumped more than expected to 2.36 per cent in July, reducing the chances of another interest rate cut by the RBI.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said, “Markets gathered momentum after a lacklustre opening, supported by positive global markets amid status-quo in international geopolitical tensions. Broader market continued to outperform as midcaps and small caps remained attractive to domestic liquidity after the profit-booking spell last week on fears over SEBI’s crackdown on shell companies. Global market would be eyeing the FOMC minutes later today for cues on Fed’s stance and global liquidity.”

Meanwhile, the rupee staged an impressive comeback after plunging to a fresh three-week low and ended with a modest loss of 3 paise at 64.15 a dollar today even as stocks staged a rally.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App