Sensex slumps 410 points to five-month low in global sell-off

Indian markets on Friday joined a global equity sell-off that sent the Sensex plunging by about 410 points to close at a five-month low and the Nifty Index below the 10,000 mark for the first time this year amid fears of an escalation in the trade war as US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Chinese goods and the latter started retaliatory measures.

The 30-share Sensex tumbled by 409.73 points or 1.24 per cent to close at a five-month low of 32,596.54, a level last seen on October 23 last year. The 50-issue Nifty ended below the psychological 10,000-level by dropping 116.70 points or 1.15 per cent to 9,998.05, the lowest closing level in five months. The level was last seen on October 11 last year, when it had closed at 9,984.80.

As the trade war intensified, Japan’s Nikkei lost 4.51 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.45 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 3.39 per cent. Seoul’s benchmark Kospi index lost 3.18 percent. European markets were also down in early deals. Paris CAC 40 was down 1.69 per cent, while Frankfurt’s DAX lost 1.81 per cent. London’s FTSE shed 0.85 per cent.

Investors suffered another big loss of Rs 1.57 lakh crore on Friday as market capitalisation fell to Rs 139,30,643 crore. Realty, metal, bank, capital goods, healthcare, PSU, auto and oil & gas stocks recorded widespread losses. Metal stocks led by SAIL, Jindal Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Ind. Jindal Steel, National Aluminium, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, NMDC and JSW Steel fell up to 6.58 per cent due to intense selling pressure. Banking stocks took a hit after Totem Infrastructure was booked by the CBI for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks led by Union Bank to the tune of Rs 1,394 crore.

The Nifty Bank index fell 471.10 or 1.95 per cent to close at around eight-month low of 23,670.40 as Axis Bank, PNB, Yes Bank, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank dropped up to 3.87 per cent.

Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “volatility expanded and market is losing its grip due to escalating tensions of trade war and spike in oil prices. Market corrected 10 per cent from its peak while metal and PSU banks continue to be the laggards. We expect domestic chaos to stabilize as pressure of redemption will be over by the end of FY18 but pre-election volatility may take some time.”

