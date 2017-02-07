Sensex slips 25 points on profit-booking, global cues

Investors remain cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy review on Wednesday. Investors remain cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy review on Wednesday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell about 25 points to 28,414.48 in early trade on Tuesday on profit-booking by investors after recent gains, amid a weak trend in overseas markets. The 30-share barometer fell 24.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 28,414.48, with auto, banking, technology and IT stocks succumbing to the flurry in profit-booking. The index had gained 783.32 points in the past four sessions.

Watch what else is making news

The NSE Nifty slipped below the key 8,800-mark by falling 11.65 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 8,789.40. Brokers said that apart from profit-booking in recent gainers, a weak trend in other Asian bourses following overnight losses in the US and European markets, cut short the four-day march of the domestic bourses. Besides, caution prevails ahead of RBI monetary policy review on Wednesday which casts a shadow on sentiments, they added.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading lower by 0.06 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.45 per cent. Shanghai Composite too was down 0.23 per cent in early trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 per cent lower in yesterday’s trade.