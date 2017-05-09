Sensex scales 30,000-mark in early trade

The NSE Nifty too was quoting 24.90 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 9,338.95. The NSE Nifty too was quoting 24.90 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 9,338.95.

The benchmark Sensex on Tuesday regained the 30,000-mark early on by surging over 76 points after investors built more bets and domestic financial institutions continued buying amid mixed Asian cues. The 30-share index, which had gained 67.35 points in the previous session, added 76.39 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 30,002.54 on sustained buying activity in early trade.

All sectoral indices led by realty, consumer durables, metal, power and capital goods were trading in the positive terrain, rising up to 1.96 per cent.

Traders said that widening of positions by retail investors coupled with sustained buying by domestic institutional investors kept the bullish sentiment high. Bucking the trend, shares of Bharti Airtel were down 0.73 per cent to Rs 348.70 ahead of the quarterly earnings to be announced later in the day.

A mixed trend in Asian markets and another record close on Wall Street also influenced trading sentiments, the traders added.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.36 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.26 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.03 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 per cent higher on Monday.

