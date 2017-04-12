Sensex, rupee gain further

After three days of losses, the benchmark Sensex on Tuesday rose 213 points on investor optimism about March quarter earnings. Investors are looking forward to a robust set of economic data — industrial production (IIP) for February and CPI inflation for March — on Wednesday.

The 30-share barometer resumed higher before ending at 29,788.35, a recovery of 212.61 points, or 0.72 per cent. The gauge had lost 398.50 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty again crossed the 9,200-mark to hit a high of 9,242.70 and settled 55.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 9,237.

The rupee recovered some of the lost ground after taking a battering overnight, advancing 6 paise to 64.50 against the US dollar amid mild selling of the American currency by exporters.

The quarterly results are going to kick off with Infosys announcing its numbers on Thursday. “The rupee reversing some of its losses and approaching Infosys Q4 results propped up IT stocks. Banks continue to look forward to NPA resolution measures shortly, and the strength was visible today. India’s IIP and CPI release tomorrow will keep market interested, but may not make a strong move until Q4 numbers start flowing in,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

