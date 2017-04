Sensex rises 54 points on hopes of normal monsoon

The gauge had lost 469.25 points in the previous four sessions, largely in tandem with a weak trend overseas on continued geo-political concerns. (File photo) The gauge had lost 469.25 points in the previous four sessions, largely in tandem with a weak trend overseas on continued geo-political concerns. (File photo)

Buoyed by forecast of a normal monsoon and shrugging off weak trend in global markets, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 54 points in opening trade on Wednesday after investors took to select stock-picking. The 30-share barometer was trading higher by 54.45 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 29,373.55 with IT, power, technology, healthcare and FMCG sector stocks leading the recovery.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty rose 15.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 9,120.50.

The government’s weather office yesterday forecast a normal monsoon during the June-September period, which is expected to give a leg up to the rural economy.

Shares of the country’s largest software exporter TCS on Wednesdayy rose 1.27 per cent to Rs 2,338 after the company on Wednesday reported a 4.2 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 6,608 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.

Other Asian markets turned lower following a negative lead from Wall Street and Europe as Britain’s shock decision to call an early election added to global uncertainties.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.72 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.09 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.15 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.55 per cent lower in Wednesday’s trade.

