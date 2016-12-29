Sensex recovers 39 points on F&O expiry

The 30-share index, which had shed 2.76 points in the previous session, recovered by 38.76 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 26,249.44. (Source: File) The 30-share index, which had shed 2.76 points in the previous session, recovered by 38.76 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 26,249.44. (Source: File)

Market benchmark Sensex went up by about 39 points in early trade on Thursday on selective buying amid expiry of December futures and options (F&O) contracts even as Asian cues remained mixed. Covering-up of pending short positions with today being this year’s last session of the expiry in the derivatives segment supported the upside, traders said.

Watch What Else Is making News

The 30-share index, which had shed 2.76 points in the previous session, recovered by 38.76 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 26,249.44.

Oil and gas, IT, metal, PSU, healthcare, power, consumer durables and realty stocks were bright spots, giving sentiment a lift.

The NSE index Nifty was also trading higher by 13.85 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 8,048.70.

Globally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.05 per cent and Shanghai Composite edged higher 0.22 per cent in early trade today while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.98 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.56 per cent lower yesterday.