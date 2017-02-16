Sensex recovers 109 points on global cues

The 30-share barometer was quoting 109.11 points, or 0.38 per cent higher at 28,264.67. The 30-share barometer was quoting 109.11 points, or 0.38 per cent higher at 28,264.67.

The market benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 109 points in early trade on Thursday on widespread gains amid a firming trend at other Asian bourses following another record closing of the US markets. The 30-share barometer was quoting 109.11 points, or 0.38 per cent higher at 28,264.67. The gauge had lost 196.06 points in the previous two sessions. Major gainers that contributed to the upsurge were Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, GAIL, RIL, Wipro, NTPC and Cipla.

TCS surged 1.36 per cent to Rs 2,448.60 following reports of company’s share buyback plan.

Also, the NSE Nifty rose by 26.75 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 8,751.45.

Equity brokers said trading sentiments buoyed largely in tandem with gains at other Asian markets after the US markets closed at another record high in yesterday’s trade.

In the rest of Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.31 per cent while Shanghai’s Composite Index up 0.13 per cent in early trade today. Japan’s Nikkei, however, edged down 0.62 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.52 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.