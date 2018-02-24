Sensex rallies by 323 points as March derivative series starts on strong note

BSE benchmark closes above 34,000; rupee too rises 32 paise against the dollar to end at 64.73. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) BSE benchmark closes above 34,000; rupee too rises 32 paise against the dollar to end at 64.73. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

After remaining under pressure in the last several sessions, the BSE Sensex on Friday soared by 323 points and reclaimed the 34,000-level as March derivative series started on a strong note amid strong global cues. The Indian rupee too strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity markets. The currency ended at 64.73, up 32 paise from its last close of 65.05. Tracking positive Asian cues and building-up of bets following the beginning of the March derivatives series, the 30-stock Sensex opened positive at 33,832 and rallied to regain the key 34,000-mark. The index hit the session’s high of 34,167.60, but finally, the gauge settled higher by 322.65 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 34,142.15, a level last seen on February 15.

The broader NSE Nifty also stayed in the positive zone and touched a high of 10,499.10 before closing 108.35 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 10,491.05.

Stock markets have been under pressure recently amid continued worries about the fallout from the Rs 11,400 crore fraud that hit Punjab National Bank and concerns that the Reserve Bank could soon move to raise interest rates to check accelerating inflation. PNB, however, closed 1.09 per cent lower at Rs 113.40 on the BSE on Friday. For the week, the Sensex recorded 131.39 points, or 0.38 per cent; while Nifty gained 38.75 points, or 0.37 per cent.

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said, “markets recovered strongly on the first day of new F&O expiry, providing much needed breather. Almost all the sectors participated in the move, but banking and metals contributed maximum to the index surge. The recovery in the broader market further added to the relief.” “This bounce was largely due to the oversold positions and it may extend further in the coming week. However, we feel it’s just a relief rally and sustainability at higher level would be difficult. Nifty has strong hurdle at 10600 and cues are still mixed on the local front,’ he said.

The Sensex wiped out the losses for the entire week on Friday to close in the positive territory. “Markets had to deal with weak set of macroeconomic data as trade deficit widened. This was accompanied by a decline in the rupee against the dollar and further firming up of domestic bond yields. While there has been some correction in the market in February, the market may have further downside in the light of the firming up of the domestic bond yields. A good strategy would be to increase the allocation in large caps at the expense of mid-caps in view of the higher potential downside in the latter,” said Sanjeev Zarbade, vice-president, Kotak Securities.

It was a week of consolidation for the market as it showed a fragile start on Monday followed by some consolidation for three days and then a good pull-back move to conclude at the highest point of the week. “The tail-end rally was mainly propelled by the heavyweight banking conglomerates along with the beaten down midcap index. However, the broader picture would still remain the same as we expect the selling to recommence at higher levels. If we have to take a directional bet, we would certainly stick to our cautious stance,” said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst, Angel Broking.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.72 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.97 per cent. Shanghai Composite Index too rose 0.63 per cent. European shares too were in fine shape in their early session. Key indices such as Frankfurt’s DAX was quoting 0.15 per cent higher, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.04 per cent.

