Sensex rallies 173 points; auto, banks hog limelight

Led by auto, banks and metals, the benchmark Sensex on Tuesday rose by over 173 points on emergence of buying in auto, banks and metal shares amid encouraging tax collection data ahead of December quarter results.

The Sensex opened higher at 26,811.63 and hovered between 26,914.95 and 26,804.17 before closing at 26,899.56, showing a gain of 173.01 or 0.65 per cent. The index had lost 151.69 points in previous two sessions. The NSE 50-share Nifty also closed higher by 52.55 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 8,288.60.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial, said, “the pre-budget rally is having a double advantage led by good growth in tax collection creating signs that Q3 results can be better than expected, while fall in dollar is giving a speculative push in the short-term.”

The market opened on a positive note and stayed range-bound till late afternoon, while investors ignored the decline in monthly auto sales growth data. Dismissing slowdown concerns post demonetisation as “anecdotal”, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said tax collection has grown at a decent pace. For the April-December period of the current fiscal, indirect tax receipts soared 25 per cent to Rs 6.30 lakh crore, which is about 81 per cent of Budget estimates. Direct tax collection was also up 12.01 per cent at Rs 5.53 lakh crore, 65 per cent of the estimates.

Besides, the government has found that an estimated Rs 3-4 lakh crore of tax-evaded income could have been deposited during 50-day window provided to get rid of junked Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

“Investors seemed less inclined to chase prices higher, with second half of the week filled with key events, but there was no rush to liquidate either, and IndusInd bank’s Q3 results infused some positivity into banks in the closing hours. Meanwhile, global markets offered little guidance as oil’s turn lower dampened sentiments,” said an analyst.

The monthly automobile sales growth rate in India slipped to a 16-year-low in December with total vehicle sales declining by 18.66 per cent affected by demonetisation. However, Tata Motors surged 2.99 per cent after reports of its Jaguar Land Rover saw best-ever retail sales in December, up by 12 per cent from the same month of 2015.

In overseas markets, stocks were mixed amid lacklustre closing on the Wall Street and sharp slide in oil prices overnight. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite settled 0.3 per cent lower. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng ended 0.83 per cent higher. Most European stocks were trading lower amid concerns over the Italian banking system, while Britain’s stocks continued its climb to record highs.

Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities, said: “In the absence of any major trigger, participants continued with stock specific trading approach wherein counters from banking, auto, metal and FMCG remained on the traders’ radar.”