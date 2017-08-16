Sensex pares early gains, up 43 points in late morning deals

(File/Photo) (File/Photo)

The benchmark Sensex pared early gains, quoting up 42.71 points at 31,491.74 in a choppy trade amid sustained capital outflows. Mild bouts of buying was witnessed in FMCG, Auto, Realty, HealthCare and Consumer Durable sectors. Sustained capital outflows and higher retail inflation mainly influenced the trading sentiment. Consumer Price Index surged to 2.36 per cent, rising for the first time in three months on increased foods prices. The Sensex resumed higher at 31,566.24, hovered in the range of 31,602.64 and 31,399.35. It was quoting 31,491.74 at 1100 hours, up 42.71 points or 0.14 per cent.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also traded higher by 11.55 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 9,805.70 at 1100 hours.

Major gainers were ITC 2.12 per cent, HUL 1.66 per cent, HDFC 1.46 per cent, Heromotocorp 1.23 per cent and Tata Motors 0.96 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,638.83 crore on Monday, as per provisional data released, while the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,619.17 crores.

Overseas, most Asian markets were trading higher as geo-political tensions in the region continued to recede.

In the US, the main benchmarks ended little changed overnight amid better-than-expected retail sales data.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App