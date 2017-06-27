Sensex opens in green as blue-chips jump

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07 per cent higher yesterday. (File Photo) The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07 per cent higher yesterday. (File Photo)

The Sensex rose 157 points and the Nifty topped 9,600 again in opening trade today, spurred by a fresh spell of buying in select blue-chips amid mixed global indicators. The 30-share index was trading higher by 156.75 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 31,294.96. FMCG, healthcare, capital goods and technology stocks showed up in the green, with gains up to 1.11 per cent. The gauge had lost 152.53 points in the previous session on Friday. The markets were shut yesterday for Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Also, the NSE Nifty added 40.45 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 9,615.40. A mixed trend in Asia coupled with overnight gains in US shares had a bearing on the market movement here. Major gainers were Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, HDFC Ltd, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, TCS, M&M and Kotak Bank, rising by up to 1.46 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.10 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 0.35 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite, however, was down 0.09 per cent.

