Sensex, Nifty rally more, touch fresh peaks

Markets scored more as the benchmark Sensex on Monday ran up 111 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 32,132 and the Nifty hit off a new peak of 9,920 after positive cues from Asia pushed investors to go that extra mile. IT, metal and power stocks pushed higher. The Sensex started on a high note before trading at 32,131.92 at 1100 hours, up 111.17 points, or 0.34 per cent.

The NSE 50-share Nifty hit 9,920.30 at 1100 hours, up 33.95 points, or 0.34 per cent. Wipro hit it big by 3.56 per cent. Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and Infosys followed.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 673.56 crore last Friday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 136.27 crore, as per provisional data.

Asian stocks rose after the Dow and S&P 500 had brought up record highs last Friday on bets that the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy would continue following lacklustre US data.

