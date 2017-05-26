Sensex, Nifty hit record high on strong June F&O opening

According to brokers, following the beginning of the June features and option (F&O), investors were busy creating new positions. (File Photo) According to brokers, following the beginning of the June features and option (F&O), investors were busy creating new positions. (File Photo)

The BSE Sensex on Friday shot up to an all-time high of 30,883.89 after soaring by another 133.86 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty also hit a new high at 9,542.85 in early trade as encouraging earnings and sustained foreign capital inflows send the June derivatives series on a strong start.

The 30-share BSE index climbed by 0.43 per cent, to trade at a new record hence breaking its previous landmark of 30,793.43 (intra-day) touched in Thursday’s trade. The index had gained 448.39 points in the previous session. Sectoral indices of BSE led by metal, FMCG and auto rose up by 1.84 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty hit its new high in a surge of 33.10 points, or 0.34 per cent. The previous intra-day high of 9,532.60 was touched on May 17.

According to brokers, following the beginning of the June features and option (F&O), investors were busy creating new positions. Brokers have credited F&O has for lifting the key indices – Sensex and Nifty – to all-time highs. Furthermore, sentiments were buoyed by Thursday data which showed that foreign institutional investors made sizeable buying worth Rs 589.11 crore on Thursday.

On a day when the markets touched an all-time high, the prominent gainers were Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, ITC Ltd, Lupin, Adani Ports, Wipro, Coal India, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd