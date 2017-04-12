Sensex makes a U-turn, drops 165 points as investors hold back 

Shares overseas cut a sorry figure as geo-political tug-of-war over the Middle-East and the Korean Peninsula weighed. Shares overseas cut a sorry figure as geo-political tug-of-war over the Middle-East and the Korean Peninsula weighed.

Investors held themselves back ahead of macro data due on Wednesday as the benchmark Sensex changed course and dropped 165 points following across the board selling amid weak Asian indices. The government is set to release key economic numbers –consumer inflation and IIP — later in the day. The 30-share index resumed higher and hovered in a range of 29,838.82 and 29,549.74 before trading at 29,623.21 at 11: 31 hours, a loss of 165.14 points, or 0.55 per cent. The NSE Nifty too fell 50.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 9,186.25 at 11: 31 hours.

Tata Steel took a big knock, down 1.86 per cent, followed by Maruti, Tata Motors and Adani Ports and PowerGrid. Overseas, most Asian indices traded lower as evolving geo-political developments drove investors to safer assets like gold, treasuries, the Japanese yen and bonds. US stocks finished slightly lower on Tuesday as rising global tensions pushed investors out of risky assets. Foreign funds net sold Rs 750 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional figures.

