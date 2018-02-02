Sensex down by over 550 points in early morning trade

Benchmark Sensex ended over 58 points lower in highly volatile trade on Thursday. (Express photo) Benchmark Sensex ended over 58 points lower in highly volatile trade on Thursday. (Express photo)

In what may be seen as a fallout of the Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Sensex was down by over 550 points to 35,338.80 in early morning trade on Friday, while the Nifty50 was below 10,840. Moreover, eight out of every 10 stocks on BSE fell with the disappointment from the Budget due to the reintroduction of long-term capital gains tax and forecast of fiscal slippages continuing into Friday.

The rupee depreciated by another 16 paise to 64.18 against the dollar in early session at the interbank foreign exchange on Friday due to concerns over widening fiscal deficit. The Centre on Thursday introduced a long-term capital gains tax of 10 per cent on stock market gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh, resulting in volatility in forex market.

Benchmark Sensex ended over 58 points lower in highly volatile trade on Thursday after the 30-share index had plunged over 460 points in afternoon trade following the Budget. Sentiment also took a hit after the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 was raised to 3.5 per cent of GDP as against 3.2 per cent earlier. The target for 2018-19 has been fixed at 3.3 per cent as against the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act target of 3 per cent.

