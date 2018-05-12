Sensex jumps another 290 pts; telecom stocks take the beating

Sensex gained a hefty 620.41 points, or 1.78 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 188.25 points, or 1.77 per cent. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) Sensex gained a hefty 620.41 points, or 1.78 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 188.25 points, or 1.77 per cent. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

The Sensex surged 290 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 10,800-mark, as bulls tightened their grip after weaker-than-expected US inflation eased concerns about acceleration of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, lifting markets globally. However, telecom stocks plunged by up to 12 per cent on heavy selling.

The BSE Sensex stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session and hit a high of 35,596.15 before finishing at 35,535.79, a rise of 289.52 points, or 0.82 per cent, ahead of Karnataka polls. The broader NSE Nifty scaled a high of 10,812.05 before closing 89.95 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 10,806.50. Both the indices ended at their highest levels since February 1. On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained a hefty 620.41 points, or 1.78 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 188.25 points, or 1.77 per cent. This was their biggest gain in five weeks.

“The market rallied supported by better quarterly results and lower than expected US inflation which eased worries of faster rate hikes by Fed. “Investors will closely watch data on domestic inflation and Karnataka election results… Surging oil prices and weak rupee are expected to impact inflation while easing geopolitical tension will add fuel to

the market,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Shares of Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel tumbled up to 12 per cent due to heavy selling after rival Reliance Jio announced a new post-paid plan. Idea Cellular plummeted 11.83 per cent to end at Rs 51.45 on the BSE. During the day, it dived 12.93 per cent to Rs 50.80. Bharti Airtel shares dropped 6.44 per cent to close at Rs 385.70. Intra-day, it slumped 7.53 per cent to Rs 381.20. The stock was the worst hit among the 30-Sensex blue chips. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Airtel slumped Rs 10,612.28 crore to Rs 1,54,179.72 crore and those of Idea dropped Rs 3,006.79 crore to Rs 22,429.21 crore.

Asian Paints led the gainers’ list in the Sensex pack by surging 6.17 per cent after the company on Thursday reported a 3.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 495.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. Other winners included Tata Steel (2.17 per cent), L&T (1.69 per cent), Yes Bank (1.52 per cent), HDFC Ltd (1.50 per cent), Kotak Bank (1.46 per cent), ITC Ltd (1.45 per cent), ICICI Bank (1.34 per cent) and SBI (1.19 per cent).

Among sectoral indices, BSE metal gained the most by rising 1.56 per cent, followed by bankex 1.13 per cent, oil & gas 1.07 per cent, capital goods 1 per cent, FMCG 0.98 per cent, IT 0.63 per cent, PSU 0.58 per cent, auto 0.28 per cent and infrastructure 0.08 per cent.

