Sensex jumps 448 points to record peak of 30,750

The benchmark Sensex on Thursday vaulted to record high after the US Federal Reserve signalled that it will adopt a cautious approach to a rate hike in the future. Sensex soared by 448 points — its biggest single-day gain in over two months — as banks rallied on continued hopes of the Reserve Bank and government action to tackle bad debt in the sector. The minutes from the US Fed’s May 2-3 policy meeting was in large part responsible for the sudden spike in enthusiasm. This prompted investors to cover their short bets as Thursday was also the last day for May futures and options contracts.

The 30-share Sensex vaulted to an all-time high of 30,793.43 (intra-day) to close at a new peak of 30,750.03, up 448.39 points, or 1.48 per cent, leaving behind its previous record closing of 30,658.77 reached on May 17. Thursday’s rally was the biggest since March 14 when it surged 496.40 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty again hit off the key 9,500 to scale the session’s high of 9,523.30 before ending at 9,509.75, up by 149.20 points, or 1.59 per cent.

Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The market rebounded from previous days fall as US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee — the branch of the US Federal Reserve Board that determines the direction of monetary policy) minutes shared its concern over the hike in US rate in the future due to slowdown in economic growth, which is positive for EMs. While short covering ahead expiry and appreciation in the rupee added impetus to the rally.”

The rupee strengthened further by 11 paise to end at 64.62 on sustained selling of the US dollar by exporters and banks. “An indication of a gradual rate hike in the FOMC minutes gave impetus to the global indices, which instilled energy in the domestic markets. Decline in the volatility index also bolstered sentiments. Banks’ swing higher was solid, as traders cut short positions with expectations rising on NPA resolution measures shortly. Consumer goods and agro based sectors have also started to show strength which is expected to continue, taking cues from IMD’s report on early monsoon,” said the chief market strategist of a leading brokerage.

Dealers said the rally in domestic equities was largely in line with the bullish trend in other Asian markets, mirroring overnight gains on the Wall Street, as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting favoured a cautious approach to raise borrowing costs. Larsen & Toubro emerged as the top gainer, by surging 4.97 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys. Voltas shot up by another 6.25 per cent to close at a fresh one-year high after its solid quarterly earnings. Drug firm Lupin plunged 7.31 per cent after the company reported a plunge in consolidated net profit.

The BSE capital goods rallied the most, up 3.52 per cent. Banking spiked 2.82 per cent, IT 2.32 per cent and realty 2.01 per cent. Small-cap and mid-cap indices climbed 2.01 per cent and 1.35 per cent, respectively. According to Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Securities, it was an exceptional F&O expiry day for the markets as Nifty gained over one and a half per cent and also reclaimed the 9500 level. “The sentiment was upbeat from the beginning, taking cues from the Fed meeting minutes, wherein indications were mixed on rate hike in June. It further gained momentum in the latter half, partially due to strong surge in select index majors and short covering in the derivatives space.”

