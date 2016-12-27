Sensex hits month low on worries over capital gains tax

Stock markets on Monday fell by close to one per cent to a seven-month low, erasing its gain for the year, as investors fretted that the government may impose long-term capital gains tax on market transactions. The fall came even as the finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saturday address has been misinterpreted by the media.

The 50-share Nifty after cracking below the 7,900-mark to a low of 7,893.80 finally settled lower by 77.50 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 7,908.25. This is its lowest closing since May 24 this year at 7,748.85. The BSE Sensex resumed lower and dropped below 26,000 before ending at a fresh one-month low of 25,807.10, a loss of 233.60 points, or 0.90 per cent. It had risen by 61.10 points on Friday.

On Monday, the FPIs sold equity holdings worth a net of Rs 1,095 crore. PM Modi’s reference on Saturday follows a circular by CBDT, on Wednesday, that ruled against providing any relief to FPIs and off-shore funds from tax liability arising out of sale of assets of a foreign company that has substantial assets (50 per cent or more) i.e shares of Indian companies held by the fund constitute more than 50 per cent of total assets.

The FPIs have sold equities worth a net of Rs 3,762 crore since December 21 (including the sell-off on Monday). On Saturday, PM said that entities and individuals who profit from financial markets need to “make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes” as their tax contributions continue to be low. He said it’s time to “re-think” the contribution of market participants to the exchequer. He also said the government will not “shy away from taking difficult decisions” such as demonetisation in the interest of the country.

“To some extent, the low contribution of taxes may also be due to the structure of our tax laws. Low or zero tax rate is given to certain types of financial income. I call upon you to think about the contribution of market participants to the exchequer. We should consider methods for increasing it in a fair, efficient and transparent way,” Modi said.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday clarified that the government has no plans to impose long-term capital gains tax, but investors were already a nervous lot and went on a selling spree. “With investors continuing to fret over demonetisation, Modi’s comments on higher taxes from capital markets ensured that early sentiments were decidedly weak. FM’s reassurance dispelling rumours, soothed markets, but with FIIs continuing their preference for cash, buying interest remained thin and sporadic,” said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

Foreign capital outflows continued, tracking other global markets. Investors see equities to remain volatile in the near term as most foreign funds will be on year-ending holidays amid absence of any major trigger. Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 5205 crore in December, Rs 18,244 crore in November and Rs 4,306 crore in October.

According to an analyst, the market fell as investors remained apprehensive on account of any announcement of higher capital gain tax in the upcoming budget. Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Securities, said, the market opened sharply lower following the PM’s statement that the government wouldn’t hesitate to make tough decisions in future and urged market participants to make fair contribution via taxes.

Cipla took the biggest knock as it plunged by 4.94 per cent followed by Lupin 2.78 per cent, Tata Steel (2.64 per cent), ONGC and SBI (2.07 per cent). Meanwhile, the rupee on Monday surged by another 8 paise to 67.74 per dollar on persistent selling of the dollar amid weakness in greenback’s value.