Sensex hits 30K intra-day, closes marginally lower

Aided by capital inflows, the benchmark Sensex on Wednesday closed up 0.21 per cent at 29,974.24 after breaching the 30,000-mark earlier in the session for the first time since March 4, 2015.

Led by RIL and auto stocks, the BSE 30-share index hit a high of 30,007.48 in intra-day trade, but slipped to 29,817.69 before settling at 29,974.24, up 64.02 points or 0.21 per cent. This surpassed its previous high of 29,910.22, recorded on April 3. Similarly, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty touched 9,273.90 points on sustained foreign fund inflows.

However, due to profit-taking at record levels, it shed some ground to close at 9,265.15, up by 27.30 points or 0.30 per cent. Nifty broke the previous record of 9,237.85 reached on April 3.

The rupee also staged a stellar comeback after a brief pause and hit a fresh 17-month peak of 64.87 by gaining 16 paise against the US dollar on heavy selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “the market clocked a new high while the momentum was not affected by the RBI’s two-day monetary policy meeting which started on Wednesday. Investors expect a status quo from the RBI but it is likely to announce steps to deal with the excess liquidity in banks. The road ahead for the implementation of GST and expectation of turnaround in earnings could drive a promising long term benefit.”

Dealers said the RBI is expected to hold the rates, but there are hopes of more steps being announced to address growing NPAs and excess liquidity.

