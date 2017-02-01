Sensex falls to 1-week low ahead of Budget

Market capitalisation of top five IT stocks fell by over Rs 33,000 crore. Market capitalisation of top five IT stocks fell by over Rs 33,000 crore.

Ahead of the Union Budget, to be unveiled on Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex on Tuesday fell 194 points to a one-week low and the Nifty slipped below the 8,600-mark after the Economic Survey projected a lower growth of 6.5 per cent for 2016-17 and technology stocks took a hammering in the wake of US curbs on H1-B visa programme.

The Sensex fell 193.60 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 27,655.96, its lowest closing since January 24. It had lost 33 points in the previous session. The Nifty, which hit a low of 8,552.40 intra-day, managed to cut down losses and ended lower by 71.45 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 8,561.30. “While the fall in tech stocks was a major reason for the bearishness on Tuesday, the market is also worried about new tax measures and the lower growth in the current fiscal,” said an analyst.

Watch What Else Is making News

TCS, Wipro and Infosys came off by up to 4.47 per cent, dragging down the BSE IT index by 2.96 per cent, followed by technology that slumped 2.49 per cent. The recently introduced immigration restrictions by US President Donald Trump and the new legislation that aims to rework the H1-B visa programme hit the IT stocks.

Market capitalisation of top five IT stocks fell by over Rs 33,000 crore. TCS slumped 4.47 per cent to settle at Rs 2,229.90 on the BSE.

Infosys lost 2.01 per cent to close at Rs 905. Wipro came in at Rs 457.10, 1.62 per cent lower than its previous close. Tech Mahindra fell as much as 4.23 per cent to close at Rs 451.75 and HCL Technologies declined 3.67 per cent to Rs 808.85.