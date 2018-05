Sensex falls over 100 pts on weak global cues; all eyes on US-China trade talks

Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC, all traded in red (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC, all traded in red (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

After starting on a positive note, the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday fell over 100 points on weak global cues as investors eyed the outcome of US-China trade talks, ahead of the US jobs report. The 30-share index, after opening 103.41 points higher, turned negative on profit-booking to quote 118.75 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 34,984.39. The gauge had lost 73.28 points in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty also turned negative and shed 33.06 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 10,646.05 after a higher opening at 10,700.45.

Top laggards were Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC, falling up to 2 per cent. Top gainers included Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, HUL, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, SBI, TCS and L&T, rising up to 2.45 per cent.

According to brokers, a weak trend in other Asian bourses as investors watched the outcome of trade talks between the US and China, ahead of the April employment data, to be released later in the day, influenced market sentiments. Market participants booked profits at higher levels in opening trade, they added.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 148.42 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 578.92 crore in Thursday’s trade, provisional data showed. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.74 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.26 per cent in early trade on Friday. Financial markets in Japan are closed for a four-day holiday weekend. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.02 per cent higher in Thursday’s trade.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App