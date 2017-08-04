Sensex falls on RBI’s rate stance

The 30-share Sensex ended down 238.86 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 32,237.88 after hitting a low of 32,194.58. The 30-share Sensex ended down 238.86 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 32,237.88 after hitting a low of 32,194.58.

Stock markets on Thursday witnessed selling pressure, sending the Sensex plunging by of 239 points, as the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy action failed to impress investors. Markets which had already discounted the cut in the Repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent, were hoping for an accommodative stance by the RBI which failed to materialise. Interest-rate sensitive stocks like banking, realty and auto reeled under selling.

The 30-share Sensex ended down 238.86 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 32,237.88 after hitting a low of 32,194.58. The index had lost 98.43 points on Wednesday. The Nifty slumped by 67.85 points, or 0.67 per cent, but managed to close above the 10,000-mark at 10,013.65.

Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “disappointed by Wednesday’s decision of the central bank, interest rate sensitive stocks were under pressure. If RBI has shifted its stance from neutral to accommodative, the extent of the impact could have been minimal. Additionally, the market is exposed to profit-booking measure given lofty valuation and start of subdued performance for first quarter (FY18) results from tier-2 companies which are impacted by the double whammy of demonetisation and GST.”

Rate sensitive stocks like banking, realty and auto continued their fall for the second straight session, plunging by up to 9 per cent, after the RBI policy announcement failed to enthuse investors.

