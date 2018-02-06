Sensex falls another 310 pts on domestic, global woes

People are reacting to the fall in the market in front of Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday. (Express photo by Pradip Das) People are reacting to the fall in the market in front of Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

Hit by concerns over certain Budget proposals and a sell-off in global markets, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged nearly 310 points to close at a three-week low of 34,757.16 and the NSE Nifty fell over 94 points to 10,666.55 as investors continued their selling spree on Monday.

With this, the market has plummeted 1,208 points after the Budget presentation in the last three sessions. While the budget proposal of 10 per cent long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equities and overshooting of fiscal deficit target hit the sentiment, the two per cent fall in Wall Street and other global markets added to the selling exercise. Investors were also cautious ahead of the RBI policy meet.

Joining the global sell-off, the 30-share Sensex hit a low of 34,520.80 before recovering partially to settle lower by 309.59 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 34,757.16, a level last seen on January 12 when it had closed at 34,592.39. The 50-share NSE Nifty settled lower by 94.05 points, or 0.87 per cent, at 10,666.55 after shuttling between 10,586.80 and 10,702.75.

Other Asian markets too ended lower and European shares were in the negative zone in their early session following deep losses on Wall Street last week after a strong US jobs report and rising Treasury yields fanned fears of interest rate hike quicker than thought. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell by as much as 2.7 per cent. In Japan, the Topix index slid 2.2 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi Composite dropped 1.3 per cent and Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dow futures were off 300 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also down sharply in pre-market trading on Monday. The major US stock indexes capped off their worst weekly performance in two years on Friday following a steep sell-off. The Dow fell 665.75 points on Friday notching its biggest one-day sell-off since June 2016.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “selling continued in the market as concern over bond yield and weak global market impacted the sentiment. Upcoming RBI monetary policy will be a key trigger for the market, the outcome of which is expected to be status quo, but any commentary over the government’s fiscal policy and concern over rising yield will add volatility.”

