Sensex ends higher for third day, up 103 points

Rising for the third straight session, the BSE Sensex advanced by 103 points to end at 35,319.35 on Wednesday as healthy buying in frontline stocks offset lacklustre global cues.

IT counters spurted after the rupee hit fresh 15-month lows against the US dollar. The 30-share barometer opened weak and hit a low of 35,134.20 on profit-booking in recent gainers amid sustained outflows by foreign funds. However, it soon recovered to touch the day’s high of 35,404.83, before finally ending at 35,319.35 — up 103.03 points, or 0.29 per cent.

The index had risen 300.94 points in the past two sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty too moved in a wide range on hectic selling and buying and finally closed 23.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 10,741.70. Intra-day, it hovered between 10,689.85 and 10,766.25. Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 923.25 crore while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 97.15 crore in yesterday’s trade, provisional data showed.

Crude oil climbed to the highest level since late 2014 at USD 77.07 a barrel after US President Donald Trump abandoned an international nuclear deal with Iran, likely curbing the OPEC member’s crude exports in an already tight market.

