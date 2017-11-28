Sensex down 30 points in late morning deals

The broader NSE Nifty was marginally down by 6.65 points or 0.06 per cent to 10,392.90. The broader NSE Nifty was marginally down by 6.65 points or 0.06 per cent to 10,392.90.

The benchmark Sensex was trading down by 30.43 points in late morning deals on profit booking in key energy, telecom, power, oil& gas, bank, IT and Teck counters amid lower Asian cues.

Investors opted for profit-booking ahead of November derivative expiry, tracking negative Asian peers as Chinese stocks tumbled for a second day as Beijing continued crackdown on shadow banking and other risky forms of financing.

While, buying was witnessed in metal, realty, healthcare, and financial segment, consumer durables, capital goods and industrial sectors.

The 30-share BSE index was down 30.43 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 33,694.01 at 1045 hrs. The broader NSE Nifty was marginally down by 6.65 points or 0.06 per cent to 10,392.90.

Major losers were ONGC 1.39 per cent, PowerGrid 1.33 per cent, NTPC 1.10 per cent, BhartiArtl 0.97 per cent and ICICI Bank 0.95 per cent. Gainers include Tata Steel 1.02, Coal India 1.01 per cent and HDFC 0.89 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 424.77 crore yesterday, as per provisional data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth a net Rs 69.40 crore.

Most Asian markets were trading lower amid uncertainty over the US tax bill. US stocks closed mostly lower yesterday, after touching intraday records as an early rally in retail shares largely fizzled.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App