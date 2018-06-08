Sensex down 137 points, rupee down 42 paise against dollar

Oil prices rose Friday as Venezuela struggled to meet its supply obligations. (File) Oil prices rose Friday as Venezuela struggled to meet its supply obligations. (File)

The BSE Sensex slipped over 137 points to 35,325.98 in early trade today on heavy selling in power, realty, oil & gas and banking stocks amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds. A depreciating rupee against the dollar also dampened the sentiment. Moreover, decline in Asian stocks after the mixed close on Wall Street overnight and rising crude oil prices amid sustained capital outflows influenced the sentiment here, brokers said. Oil prices rose Friday as Venezuela struggled to meet its supply obligations, and also due to the ongoing voluntary output cuts led by producer cartel OPEC.

Brent crude futures were at USD 77.45 per barrel, up 13 cents, or 0.20 per cent. WTI crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.30 per cent at USD 66.14 a barrel. The 30-share index dropped 137.10 points or 0.38 per cent to 35,325.98. The gauge had gained 559.87 points in the previous two sessions. In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty fell 50.65 points, or 0.47 per cent to 10,717.70. Sectoral indices led by power, realty, oil and gas, banking, PSU, consumer durables and infrastructure were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 0.93 per cent.

Major losers were power grid, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, RIL, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, Asian Paints, M&M, Hero Motorocorp, Bajaj Auto, SBI, NTPC, Wipro and Bharti Airtel, falling up to 2.05 per cent. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 525.40 crore yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,197.89 crore as per provisional data.

In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.20 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.30 per cent in early trade. China’s Shanghai Composite index too was down 1.29 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.

The rupee declined by 42 paise to hit a fresh 1-month low of 67.54 per dollar in early trade today due to appreciation of the American currency overseas and outflows of foreign fund. Besides, weakness in the domestic stock market weighed on the rupee at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.

Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and its gains against other currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee. Yesterday, the domestic unit had ended lower by 20 paise to 67.12 as revival in global crude prices renewed India’s concerns on the fiscal front. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 137.10 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 35,325.98 in opening trade today.

