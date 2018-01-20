Sensex crosses 35,500-point level, closes at new peak

Moving closer to the 36,000 level, the benchmark Sensex on Friday continued its dream run for the third straight session as healthy earnings by bluechips and GST rationalisation added fuel to the buying momentum. The BSE Sensex soared 251 points to end at its fresh lifetime high of 35,511.58, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 77.70 points to record 10,894.70.

In intra-day trading, the Nifty breached the 10,900-mark for the first time. The Sensex has now rallied 740.53 points in three straight sessions. The sentiment was boosted after the GST Council cut the tax rate on 29 goods and 54 categories of services. Better third-quarter results by bluechips like HDFC Bank and ITC added to the bullish fervour.

Opening higher, the 30-share Sensex surged to an all-time high of 35,542.17 on a string of encouraging earnings. It finally ended 251.29 points, or 0.71 per cent higher at 35,511.58 — bettering its previous record closing of 35,260.29 hit yesterday. The 50-share NSE Nifty settled higher by 77.70 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 10,894.70. The index surpassed its previous lifetime closing high of 10,817 recorded in Thursday’s session. Intra-day, it touched an all-time high of 10,906.85.

It was the seventh week of gains in a row for the markets. The Sensex recorded a significant rise of 919.19 points, or 2.65 per cent while the Nifty gained 213.45 points, or 1.99 per cent, in the week. “The government’s decision to cut GST rate for few more items and a good start to earnings season added energy in the market. The market is anticipating a sea change in the earnings with a growth of 15-20 per cent in PAT led by revamp in businesses and low base effect. Moreover, positive trend in global market and drop in crude prices influenced buying pattern,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been supporting the ongoing record-run by infusing sizeable capital. They bought shares worth Rs 1,894.99 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 657.46 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data from the stock exchanges. Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said,

“Nifty scaled to a record high, thanks to favorable local cues. The GST Council gave the initial push by cutting tax rates on 29 products and 53 services. Besides, encouraging quarterly results and supportive global markets further strengthened the rally. It was banking and financials which led the rally, closely followed by others.”

