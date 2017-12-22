Sensex, Nifty settle at record high, post third weekly gains

The previous closing record was on December 19 when it had finished at 33,836.74. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) The previous closing record was on December 19 when it had finished at 33,836.74. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

Benchmark Sensex rallied to 33,940 and the Nifty 10,493 — both all-time closing highs — driven by IT, technology and capital goods shares amid unabated domestic institutional buying. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,768.47 and hit a fresh intra-day high of 33,964.28. It ended at 33,940.30, a new closing, up 184.02 points, or 0.55 per cent.

The previous closing record was on December 19 when it had finished at 33,836.74. The index had lost 80.46 points in the previous two sessions. The broader Nifty gained 52.70 points, or 0.50 per cent, to end at a fresh peak of 10,493, breaking its previous record of 10,463.20 hit on December 19.

For the third straight week, the Sensex advanced, notching up a significant 477.33 points, or 1.42 per cent. The Nifty was up 159.75 points, or 1.54 per cent, during the week. The rupee soaring to an over fresh three-month high against the dollar during the day fuelled the upward trend. The stock exchanges will remain closed on Monday for Christmas.

