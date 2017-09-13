Sensex breaches 32,000 level

This is the highest closing for Sensex since August 7 when the closing figure stood at 32,273.67. This is the highest closing for Sensex since August 7 when the closing figure stood at 32,273.67.

Extending the gains for the fourth day in a row, Indian stocks on Tuesday joined a global rally led by US stocks with the BSE Sensex breaching the 32,000- mark amid strong buying support.

The BSE Sensex stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session and hit a high of 32,172.46 before settling higher by 276.50 points, or 0.87 per cent, at 32,158.66 on continuous pumping of funds by domestic institutional investors (DIIs). The broader NSE Nifty scaled a high of 10,097.55 before closing up by 87 points, or 0.87 per cent at 10,093.05 — the highest closing since August 1 when it settled at 10,114.65.

This is the highest closing for Sensex since August 7 when the closing figure stood at 32,273.67. The index had rallied 220.19 points in the previous three sessions. Meanwhile, the total market value of all listed companies (market capitalisation) on the BSE on Tuesday touched a lifetime high of Rs 135.83 lakh crore helped by strong gains in the broader market where the key benchmark breached the 32,000-mark again. Market cap of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 135,83,958 crore, up by over Rs 1,25,127 crore from the previous day.

