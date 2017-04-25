Sensex bounces 291 pts on earnings, rally in European shares after French polls

The rupee gained 17 paise or 0.26 per cent against the dollar to close at 64.44. The rupee gained 17 paise or 0.26 per cent against the dollar to close at 64.44.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 290.54 points or 0.99 per cent on Monday in line with the global rally as investors cheered the news that pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron is leading far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the French presidential polls.

In France, the CAC 40 index jumped over 4 per cent and other major European markets rose between 2 per cent and 3 per cent. In India, the Sensex rose 1 per cent to close at 29,655 and the broader NSE Nifty gained 98.5 points or 1.1 per cent to close at 9,217.9.

Indian market was also well supported by better than expected result announcement by HDFC Bank on Friday and also rose on expectation of a strong performance by RIL that announced its result after market closing on Monday. The domestic institutional investors too played their part. According to the provisional data with BSE, the DIIs invested Rs 984 crore thereby lifting the markets even as the foreign investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 279 crore on Monday.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Good results from heavyweights lifted investors’ sentiment while signs of revival in earnings are driving the market momentum. Additionally, domestic markets were facilitated by a relief in global market due to a favourable outcome in the French presidential result.”

All sectoral indices at BSE closed in the green on Monday. While the realty index jumped the highest 3.02 per cent, it was followed by the capital goods (1.66 per cent), bankex (1.27 per cent) and Auto (1.19 per cent).

“Finally, after few days of pain, the bulls had something to cheer for. The benchmark index opened slightly higher in line with other Asian peers and then went on to give a vertical rally throughout the remaining part of the day,” said Sameet Chavan, chief technical analyst, Angel Broking.

RIL shares climbed 1.19 per cent, to Rs 1,416.4 after soaring to Rs 1,433.7 as participants engaged in widening their position ahead of quarterly earnings. Shares of HDFC Bank continued to rise and it closed at its all time high of Rs 1,532.7. The largest bank by market capitalisation had announced 18.2 per cent growth in net profit for the March-quarter on Friday.

Among the Sensex firms, the biggest gainer was GAIL (3.2 per cent) followed by Axis Bank and L&T that rose by 2.55 per cent and 2.54 per cent respectively.

The broader markets too showed strength with the BSE mid-cap rising 0.95 per cent and small-cap gaining 0.82 per cent.

