Sensex advances, blue-chips provide hope

The Sensex moved up 75 points in early session on Wednesday as support came in from blue-chip stocks amid a mixed movement in Asia. The 30-share index was trading higher by 74.85 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 31,284.64. Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, power and realty went higher. The gauge had lost 12 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty too edged up 7.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 9,621.10. A mixed trend prevailed at other Asian bourses. Major gainers that backed the key indices were Reliance Industries, M&M, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports.

Globally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.33 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.52 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.31 per cent.

