Sensex adds to gains in cautious trade, Infosys rallies

Stock indices closed almost flat today with gains for the third straight session, with domestic investors providing crucial support. The rise came despite an overnight decline on Wall Street and mixed Asian leads. The 30-share Sensex gained 28.05 points, or 0.09 per cent to close at 31,596.06 after shuttling between 31,678.19 and 31,546.05. The gauge had rallied 309.16 points in the previous two days.

The NSE Nifty to closed higher 4.55 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 9,857.05. Intra-day, it moved between 9,881.50 and 9,848.85. Stock of Infosys continued its upward trend and spurted by over 2 per cent to Rs 912.50.

