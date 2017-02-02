Budget 2017

Rupee ticks up 5 paise as dollar selling continues

Yesterday, the local currency ended at 1-1/2 month high of 67.47 by rising 40 paise, its biggest single-day gain this year, on the back of frantic dollar offloading amid expectations of a Fed rate hike delay.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:February 2, 2017 10:42 am
Looking good for the seventh session, the rupee advanced another 5 paise to 67.42 against the dollar in early trade today as there was no let-up in selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Looking good for the seventh session, the rupee advanced another 5 paise to 67.42 against the dollar in early trade today as there was no let-up in selling of the American currency by exporters and banks. The dollar turned weak globally, which supported the rupee upmove. But this was offset by fresh losses in domestic equities, dealers said.

In the meantime, the benchmark Sensex traded lower by 50.61 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 28,091.03 in early session.

