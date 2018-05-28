Follow Us:
Monday, May 28, 2018
Rupee surges 39 paise against US dollar in early trade

Dealers said dollar's weakness against some other currencies overseas, on cooling global crude prices, and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: May 28, 2018 9:51:16 am
On Friday, the rupee had clocked its biggest single-session rally since March 14, 2017, surging by a whopping 56 paise to close at 67.78 against the US dollar.

The rupee strengthened by 39 paise to 67.39 against the dollar at the interbank forex market today on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

On Friday, the rupee had clocked its biggest single-session rally since March 14, 2017, surging by a whopping 56 paise to close at 67.78 against the US dollar.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 156.67 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 35,081.54 in opening trade today.

