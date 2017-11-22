Top Stories

Rupee spurts 14 paise vs dollar, takes comfort from stocks

Stock markets continued to show strength that bolstered rupee sentiment, currency traders said. However, the dollar's clout overseas weighed heavy on the domestic unit.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: November 22, 2017 1:55 pm
File photo
The rupee climbed 14 paise to 64.75 against the US currency today, spurred by positive equities. Banks and exporters chose to kept an arm’s length from the dollar.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 22 paise to end at a two-week high of 64.89 against the dollar, cashing in on positive sentiment after Moody’s upgrade of India’s credit rating.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 111.64 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 33,589.99 in early trade.

