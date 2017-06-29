Latest News

Rupee spurts 10 paise against dollar, equities support

According to forex dealers, fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks caused by its weakness overseas gave the rupee strength. A higher opening in the domestic equity market only fuelled the uptrend.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:June 29, 2017 11:12 am
Rupee, rupee today, rupee value, rupee against dollar, rupee gains On Wednesday, the rupee had shed 2 paise to close at 64.55 against the greenback in limited trade on the back of stray dollar demand from importers.
Related News

The rupee made a positive start on Thursday by firming up 10 paise to 64.45 against the dollar, with domestic equities playing along. According to forex dealers, fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks caused by its weakness overseas gave the rupee strength. A higher opening in the domestic equity market only fuelled the uptrend.

On Wednesday, the rupee had shed 2 paise to close at 64.55 against the greenback in limited trade on the back of stray dollar demand from importers. In early trade on Thursday, the benchmark Sensex rose 159.85 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 30,994.17.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 29: Latest News