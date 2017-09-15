Rupee softens by 2 paise to 64.14 against US dollar

Yesterday, the rupee had dropped by 12 paise to 64.12 against the US dollar. Yesterday, the rupee had dropped by 12 paise to 64.12 against the US dollar.

The rupee eased further by 2 paise to 64.14 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market today due to sustained foreign fund outflows. Increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks kept the dollar higher, traders said. The rupee moved in a range of 64.11 a dollar to 64.14 a dollar in morning trade.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 68.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 32,173.48 in morning trade today.

