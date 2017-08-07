Rupee softens 14 paise against US dollar

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose further by 61.11 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 32,386.52 in early trade. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose further by 61.11 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 32,386.52 in early trade.

The rupee weakened 14 paise to 63.72 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today, following fresh demand for the American currency from banks and importers. Moreover, the US dollar’s gains against some currencies overseas on strong jobs data put the rupee on backfoot, forex dealers said.

However, a higher opening of the domestic equity market capped the rupee’s losses. The rupee had strengthened by 11 paise to end at a fresh two-year high of 63.58 against the US currency on Friday even as panic dollar unwinding continued.

