Rupee slips 4 paise against dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to 63.94 against the US currency in early trade today on dollar demand from importers. The rupee’s weakness against the dollar was in line with a global trend where the greenback rose against global currencies on better-than-expected US growth data.

Domestic markets opening higher however helped the rupee cap losses, currency traders said. Yesterday, the rupee had closed at 63.90 against the American currency by gaining 11 paise on bouts of dollar unwinding from exporters and corporates.

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 71.31 points or 0.22 per cent to 31,801.80 in early trade today

