Rupee slips 3 paise more as dollars flow out

The rupee came down by a further 3 paise to 64.55 against the dollar today, hit by a steady stream of capital flight amid growing appeal of the American currency among importers. However, the damage was contained because of a weak dollar against key global currencies and a higher opening in the domestic equity market, dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had closed with a marginal fall of 3 paise at 64.52 a dollar. The benchmark Sensex rebounded 136.27 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 31,419.91 in morning trade.

