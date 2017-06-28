Rupee slides 6 paise to 64.59 against US dollar

The rupee traded at 64.59 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The rupee traded at 64.59 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The rupee traded lower by 6 paise at 64.59 against the US dollar in early part of Wednesday, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market.

Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks kept the dollar in fine shape. Forex dealers said the euro hitting a 10-month high against the greenback, however, capped the rupee’s fall.

Yesterday, the rupee had settled almost flat at 64.53 against the US currency following fag-end dollar demand. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 76.62 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 30,881.63 in early trade today.

