Rupee scales 2-year peak of 63.70

The rupee resumed lower at 64.12 as compared to Tuesday’s close of 64.07 due to mild demand for the American currency. The rupee resumed lower at 64.12 as compared to Tuesday’s close of 64.07 due to mild demand for the American currency.

The rupee on Wednesday surged by 37 paise to breach the psychological 64-level against the US dollar and finally ended at a fresh two-year high of 63.70 after the RBI cut the repo rate by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent and the dollar fell abroad. This is the best closing for the currency since July 22, 2015, when it had ended at 63.58 against the US dollar.

On the other hand, the Sensex slipped from life highs to end over 98 points lower at 32,476.74 after two straight record-setting sessions as the RBI’s decision to lower the policy rate to 6 per cent failed to cheer investors. The broader Nifty also slipped from record by falling 33.15 points at 10,081.50 as investors took profit at record levels. Analysts said the decision to lower the policy rate to 6 per cent was largely in line with market expectations.

The rupee resumed lower at 64.12 as compared to Tuesday’s close of 64.07 due to mild demand for the American currency. Later, the rupee made a resounding recovery to touch a high of 63.59 following frantic dollar unwinding from speculative traders and foreign banks.

However, RBI intervention towards the fag-end trade forced the rupee to shed some weight and end at 63.70, showing a handsome gain of 37 paise, or 0.58 per cent. The rupee has appreciated by a whopping 422 paise, taking its gains over the year to date to 6.21 per cent.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App