Rupee recover by 5 paise against US dollar

The rupee rebounded by 5 paise to 64.10 against the US currency in late morning deals following sustained bouts of dollar selling by banks and exporters. Earlier, the rupee resumed lower at Rs 64.18 per dollar as against last Tuesday’s closing level of 64.15 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market here.

Later, it recovered to quote 64.10 on sustained bouts of dollar selling from banks. The domestic unit hovered between 64.18 and 64.10 during morning deals.

Overseas, the US dollar eased against its major rivals in early Asian trade, while it edged lower versus the yen, hampered by renewed investor concerns over the Trump administration’s ability to push forward its economic policy agenda.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies were trading down 0.10 per cent at 93.57. Meanwhile, the Indian benchmark sensex fell 239.18 points or 0.75 per cent at 31,556.28 at 1110 hrs.

