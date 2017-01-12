Rupee recovers 22 paise against dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 14 paise to close at 68.32 per dollar in the face of a bullish greenback overseas. (Source: File) On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 14 paise to close at 68.32 per dollar in the face of a bullish greenback overseas. (Source: File)

The rupee recovered by 22 paise to 68.10 against the US dollar in early trade Thursday on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters.

Besides, the dollar’s weakness against some currencies overseas and early gains in the domestic equity market supported the rupee, dealers said.

On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 14 paise to close at 68.32 per dollar in the face of a bullish greenback overseas.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 113.27 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 27,253.68 in early trade Thursday.