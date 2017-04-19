Rupee recoups 8 paise after dollar stumbles

The dollar index fell to a near three-week low on disappointing US housing starts data. (Representational photo) The dollar index fell to a near three-week low on disappointing US housing starts data. (Representational photo)

The rupee made a mild comeback as it recovered 8 paise to 64.55 against the dollar on Wednesday after fresh selling of the US currency amid a higher opening in domestic equities. A weak dollar overseas supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index fell to a near three-week low on disappointing US housing starts data. On Tuesday, the rupee had lost 11 paise to close at 64.63 on dollar demand from importers as growing geopolitical unrest hastened the flight to safety.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 54.45 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 29,373.55 in opening trade Wednesday.

