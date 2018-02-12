Rupee rebounds 15 paise in opening trade

.The rupee recovered by 15 paise to 64.25 against the dollar in opening trade on Monday (File) .The rupee recovered by 15 paise to 64.25 against the dollar in opening trade on Monday (File)

The rupee recovered by 15 paise to 64.25 against the dollar in opening trade Monday on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in domestic equity markets. Forex dealers said the dollar’s losses against major global currencies overseas after last week’s rally supported the rupee.

On Friday, the rupee had dropped 14 paise against the greenback to end at a near two-month low of 64.40 on bouts of dollar demand from importers and banks. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 260.12 points or 0.78 per cent to trade at 34,265.88. The broad-based NSE Nifty was up 81.50 points, or 0.78 per cent at 10,536.45 in early trade.

