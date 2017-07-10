Rupee moves up 8 paise to 64.52 against dollar

On Friday, the domestic unit rebounded 18 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 64.60 per dollar. (Representational photo) On Friday, the domestic unit rebounded 18 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 64.60 per dollar. (Representational photo)

The rupee on Monday strengthened by 8 paise to 64.52 against the dollar on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters. The stock market zooming to record highs in early trade cleared the way for the rupee’s upmove, traders said. But the dollar made headway overseas after US jobs data, which came as a dampener for the rupee.

On Friday, the domestic unit rebounded 18 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 64.60 per dollar. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex surged 234.83 points, or 0.74 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 31,595.46.

