Rupee hits three-month low on US rate hike fears

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

The rupee on Wednesday fell by 30 paise to end at a fresh three-month low of 65.17 against the US dollar after US Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments reignited interest rate hike fears.

On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 162.35 points to close at 34,184.04 as inflation worries resurfaced following comments of new US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Dealers said the forex market sentiment turned highly fragile after Powell gave a bullish assessment of the US economy during his first testimony before the Congress, fanning fear of a faster pace of interest rate hikes. The rupee plunged to a low of 65.32 in intra-day levels before regaining some lost ground on suspected RBI intervention towards the tail-end trade. The rupee finally settled at 65.17, showing a loss of 30 paise or 0.46 per cent — its lowest closing since November 16.

Robust month-end dollar demand from oil companies along with aggressive hedging strategy adopted by importers in the wake of currency volatility and consistent unwinding by foreign investors also weighed on the rupee trade, a currency dealer said.

Besides imminent Fed rate hike fears, the rupee was pressured due to a fall in local markets after state-owned Punjab National Bank said that the amount of fraudulent transactions could go up further, a forex dealer commented.

Banking stocks led by Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank took a hit after the finance ministry set a 15-day deadline for banks to take pre-emptive action on operational and technical risks, following a $ 2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank. Investors turned cautious ahead of a series of macroeconomic data, brokers said. Industrial production (IIP) and December quarter GDP growth numbers were set for release later in the day. The market sentiment suffered a jolt after other Asian markets closed with widespread losses and European markets dropped in early trade, tracking a slump in the US stocks overnight after the US Fed chair revived worries about a sharp increase in interest rates.

